Laulima: Family of 7 struggles to make ends meet

Mom and Dad have five children ranging in age from two months to 14 years old.

Their oldest child has special needs, and Mom and Dad work hard with his physician to meet those needs.

Dad works all day while Mom gets the kids to school, then cares for her baby, 2-year-old, and 4-year-old. She also watches her friend’s 4-month-old to help out financially.

While their 2-month-old son could use baby toys, they could also use diapers, baby wipes, and a high chair.

Their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter loves to color, foam blocks and PAW Patrol.

Their 4-year-old daughter would love a princess dress, dolls, or anything “Frozen.”

Their 12-year-old son loves to play football, but doesn’t have one.

Their 14-year-old with special needs loves toys that light up and make noise. He could use clothes (size 7/8 or medium) and footwear (13/1) too.

Dad only asks for a hat, though he could use a gas card, shirts, and shorts (size L shirts, 32 shorts).

Mom would really love a hot cocoa maker and maybe some cute mugs for the entire family to enjoy. We’d say she deserves some pampering too, so maybe a pedicure.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-275.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.