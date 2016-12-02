Laulima: Family of 7 shares 2-bedroom apartment

It’s not easy for seven people to live in a two-bedroom apartment, but they’re all leaning on each other even as setbacks set in.

Four generations are making do: Mom, Dad, their 2-year old daughter, Mom’s parents, her uncle, and grandmother.

Mom has a bachelor’s degree in social science. She, her uncle, and her mother work full-time.

Mom’s father is a Marine veteran who suffers from a mental disorder and was recently put on full bed rest for a health issue.

Dad suffered an accident at work, so he’s now a stay-at-home dad watching after their two-year old, his father-in-law, and grandmother-in-law.

Mom and Dad have been trying to save up so they can get their own place, while also trying to pay off Mom’s college loan.

Their wish list includes bedding, clothing, slippers, and maybe a nice holiday dinner.

For grandmother, a muumuu (size L or 12) would be nice too. One for Mom’s mother (size 3x) as well as comfortable walking shoes for work (11w) would be appreciated.

Mom’s father could use a heavy-duty backpack for when he can walk around again, pants for church (size 2x or 40″ waist), and he would love anything that shows his love for the Marines and the 49ers.

Uncle could use a dress shirt (xl), and slippers (10).

As for Dad, athletic shoes and slippers (12w).

Mom could use a skirt, blouse or dress (3x) for church, comfortable pants (size 24) for work, and flat sandals (10).

For their 2-year old daughter, they wish for help so she can go to a daycare center, even part-time, to start socializing with other children.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-270.

You can also drop off donations Saturday, Dec. 3, during our Laulima Day Donation Drive at shopping malls across the state. Any donation, big or small, is appreciated and will make a difference.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.