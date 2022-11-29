HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family is a big family living in a small space while caring for their son with severe health issues.

This is a family of six – mom, dad and four boys ages 11, 10, seven and five.

Their five-year-old son was born with severe birth defects – brain malformation, cerebral palsy, and scoliosis.

He’s been in and out of the hospital and this year alone, underwent four major surgeries.

He can’t attend school and his mom can’t work as he needs around-the-clock care. She stays with him when he’s hospitalized, which affects the other children and dad’s work schedule which he already lost working hours because of the pandemic.

This family of six sleeps in one bedroom, as they share a two-bedroom home with another family of three. So they could use a queen-sized folding mattress.

And for their youngest son they could use diapers size 6 months, baby wipes and a stroller.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, let’s help this family whose mom is doing all she can to help themselves.

To help this family, click Laulima above then fill out the Laulima Sponsor form, under question #2 click Yes and enter the ‘ohana code H2267 in question #3.