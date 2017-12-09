Laulima: Family of 6 camps on farm, living without real home for years

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

This family of six has been without a home for three years.

Right now, they have set up camp on a farm that allows them and other families to stay there. Mom did have three jobs until a few months ago, and has gone through several programs, but the family’s caseworker says that without transportation or a stable home environment, it’s been difficult to get and keep a job.

Mom’s partner is working, but it’s not enough to get the entire family back on their feet and in a home, once again enjoying what they once took for granted, like electricity and plumbing.

All her children could use clothing (girl size adult medium top and 15-16 pant; boys adult large, adult medium, and youth medium shirts, size 32, 30-32, and 14 youth pants), shoes (girls size 9, male size 10, 10 and 7.5), blankets and pillows.

Her 12-year-old son would make great use of a boogie board, her 14-year-old daughter would love crafts and nail polish, her 16-year-old son would appreciate just about anything, and her 17-year-old son would enjoy an MP3 player.

As for Mom (shirt size XL, shorts size 38, shoe size 7), she asks for a prayer book. Her partner (shirt size XL, shorts size 38) would greatly appreciate a fishing pole and fishing gear.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-374.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.