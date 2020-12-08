Laulima: Family in need of help as mother battles cancer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For this Laulima family, 2020 has not only brought the effects of the coronavirus pandemic but a battle against cancer.

The family includes a 65-year old man, his 57-year old wife and their adult daughter.

The mother was working three part-time jobs until November of 2019, when she decided to work a single full-time job.

But by December of that same year, she found herself having a hard time walking and was extremely bloated and uncomfortable. She went to the doctor and after a series of tests, was told she has stage three ovarian cancer.

In January, she had a hysterectomy and she’s still going through chemotherapy. The family is asking for prayers for her healing. And while her husband is still working, they’ve lost half of their income amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The family could use financial help or gift cards for gas, groceries and the drug store.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help provide some comfort for this couple during the holidays and beyond. If you’d like to help, please donate here.