Laulima family hit by injury, lava eruption

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

This young family hit a major setback earlier this year when dad got injured at work. What was thought to be a minor knee injury became major. It wouldn’t heal, even after a few months, and the pain got worse.

They moved to Hilo, where mom’s parents and brother live. Mom got a job, but then was laid off because of the eruption.

Dad underwent surgery in May and that’s when the pain became excruciating. Now he’s at a hospital in Honolulu with what doctors suspect is complex regional pain syndrome, for which there is no cure. He describes the pain as a constant burning in his legs, like fire, and they’re so sensitive, even a bed sheet can cause him to scream.

The family is trying to raise funds for dad to get treated at a center in Arkansas.

Mom and their children, a 3-year-old boy and one-and-a-half year-old girl Facetime with dad from Hilo. Mom just got another job that she’ll be starting soon but it’s been an extremely difficult year in terms of health, family being separated, and financially.

Their son turns four on Christmas Eve. He loves superheroes, especially from Marvel and Avengers.

Their daughter loves anything Moana. Mom could use toiletries, cleaning supplies, she loves make-up and would love a family holiday meal. As for dad, he could use toiletries and we know he’s a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Really, all they want is for dad to get better and come home. Until then, in the spirit of Laulima, consider helping the family this holiday season.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-464. If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.