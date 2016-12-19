Laulima: Family faces financial struggles after mom diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer

A young family is facing heart-breaking challenges this holiday season.

The family includes mom, dad, and their three little ones, a five-year-old, a two-year-old and a five-month-old.

Mom has been diagnosed with stage four, inoperable lung cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

She says she’s never been a smoker, and she has a rare form of lung cancer that develops in just a small percentage of patients.

Dad had to quit his job to take care of their two youngest, while the oldest goes to school.

The greatest need for this family is financial assistance for medical bills and to pay their rent and household bills, just to help get them through.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-400.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.