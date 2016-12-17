Laulima: Family copes with Dad’s death, cost of preschool

A family has been working together to cope with the death of a parent, and the cost of preschool has left them with little extra for the holidays.

Mom’s husband passed away a little more than two years ago, when their youngest was one year old.

Mom teaches children with special needs and has been trying to get her master’s degree in special education.

She just remarried, but soon after that, her new husband lost his job. He just found a temporary job and is trying to find a permanent position.

Mom’s oldest son is 19 years old. He’s been working and helping her, but he will soon be leaving for a two-year missionary trip for his church.

Mom is able to send her two youngest to preschool, but that leaves little to none left.

Still, when asked how we can help this holiday season, she just says groceries. Her husband hopes for a holiday dinner for the family.

Her 5-year-old son loves Legos, wooden blocks and could use clothes (size 7, shoes size 2), while her 3-year-old daughter loves puzzles and dolls, and could use educational toys and clothes (size 5, shoe size 9).

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-278.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.