Laulima: Evicted family of 4 saves up for new home

A young family of four suddenly found themselves evicted, through no fault of their own, and they’re determined to get back on their feet.

Four months ago, Mom, Dad, their 5-month-old daughter, and two-and-a-half-year-old son had to move out of a home they were renting with their family members because those family members weren’t paying their portion of the rent. So they all got evicted.

Mom, Dad, baby, and toddler stayed in their car for a time, then in the living room of Mom’s sister and her family.

Mom and Dad both work full-time, but they don’t have enough savings for a first and last month’s down payment to rent an apartment.

So while they save, we can help them through the holidays.

Their 5-month-old daughter could benefit from a bouncy or walker, diapers, wipes, clothes, books would all be helpful (size 9-12m).

Mom says their son wants to ask Santa for a bicycle with training wheels, but he could use clothes and swim shorts (4T), shoes (5), a backpack, books, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coloring book or toys.

Dad could use work clothes (38×32 black pants, XXL white undershirts), a jacket, and a good pair of walking shoes (10.5), since he’s on his feet a lot.

Mom says she could use towels, detergent, groceries, a gas card, a tune-up for her car, and admitted a new outfit (XL tops, 18-20 bottoms) and sandals (9) would be a treat.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-273.

You can also drop off donations Saturday, Dec. 3, during our Laulima Day Donation Drive at shopping malls across the state. Any donation, big or small, is appreciated and will make a difference.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.