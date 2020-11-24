Laulima: Elderly couple facing physical challenges

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This Laulima family is an elderly couple who are both veterans.

He served in the Navy and she served in the Army.

Both are facing physical challenges. She has lost sight in her left eye and lost her left foot to an infection. These challenges forced her to retire early.

He lost both of his knee caps due to an injury suffered while in the Navy. He’s also now hard of hearing and has a poor sense of depth perception.

What would help this lovely couple the most would be meals, help with grocery shopping and cleaning their home.

In the spirit of Laulima, let’s help this family and make this holiday season much brighter for them.