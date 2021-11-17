Laulima: Mom of two kids and caregiver of a son with rare disease needs your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The pandemic has not only brought financial hardship for today’s Laulima family, but it’s also during this time they received a devastating diagnosis. Kathy Muneo has their story.

Mom has two children, an 8-year old daughter and a 7-year old son. It was at the end of last year that she left an emotionally abusive relationship with her children’s father and started raising them on her own.

But in the midst of that difficult divorce, her son was diagnosed with a rare disease called Metachromatic Leuko Dystrophy or MLD. In a short time, he has lost his ability to eat, walk and talk…and there is no cure.

Just this past June he was scheduled for surgery on a dislocated hip but had to be hospitalized for pneumonia instead, and is now on oxygen 24-7… and he is down to a mere 57 pounds.

Mom is able to work from home so she can care for him and take him to his many doctor and emergency room visits, but that means her hours are limited, which affects her commission-based income, that’s on top of the effects of the pandemic, which cut her pay by about a third.

Luckily friends, family and her church help with food and picking up her daughter from school.

Both her children could use shoes and clothing….but her 8-year old daughter would love Nancy Drew books, art supplies, and anything Minecraft.

For her son? Captain America blankets and Captain America stuffed animals.

Mom could use any help with basic needs so gas gift cards, grocery store or Costco gift cards….or maybe a target gift card so she could treat ‘herself” to something.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help this family that’s struggling through a difficult and heart-wrenching time, and perhaps bring some warmth and smiles this holiday season.

Their Laulima ‘ohana code is H2142.