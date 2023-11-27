HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our annual Laulima Giving Program with Keiki O Ka Aina is coming up and we urge any one who can participate to head on down and bring some holiday cheer to a family in need.

Our volunteers and KHON2 staff will be at seven malls around the state on Saturday, Dec. 2 with entertainment, prizes and more.

At the following malls you can drop off an unwrapped toy or gift:

Kahala Mall

Windward Mall

Pearlridge Center

Ka Makana Alii

Queen Kaahumanu Center on Maui

Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo

Walmart in Lihue

Our volunteers and KHON2 staff will be at these malls from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

For more details on Laulima Day, click here.