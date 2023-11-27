HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our annual Laulima Giving Program with Keiki O Ka Aina is coming up and we urge any one who can participate to head on down and bring some holiday cheer to a family in need.
Our volunteers and KHON2 staff will be at seven malls around the state on Saturday, Dec. 2 with entertainment, prizes and more.
At the following malls you can drop off an unwrapped toy or gift:
- Kahala Mall
- Windward Mall
- Pearlridge Center
- Ka Makana Alii
- Queen Kaahumanu Center on Maui
- Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo
- Walmart in Lihue
Our volunteers and KHON2 staff will be at these malls from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more details on Laulima Day, click here.