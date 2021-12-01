Laulima day: Donate a gift to a local family in need at a neighbor island mall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This Saturday, Dec. 4 is Laulima Day. It’s a chance to walk right up and donate new unwrapped gifts that will go to local families in need.

While the lingering pandemic means that we can’t be back in full swing yet, we have been able to expand back to a neighbor island mall this year. Kathy Muneno has the details.

At Windward Mall, the Laulima Giving Program’s Gingerbread Ohana Fest will be center stage. This was pre-pandemic though. This year, no building’ your gingerbread house there but bring a monetary donation or a gift to receive one plus a ticket for a walk through our Winter Wonderland.

You could also go online now to laulimagivingprogram.org/gingerbread. For a $20 donation, you’ll reserve a gingerbread house and a time for the winter wonderland. Tickets are limited to the first 500 donors online or in person.

Of course toys and clothes for kids, but we’ll take small appliances and any kind of household articles, for babies we’d love diapers and wipes pretty much almost anything just no furniture and we ask that everything is new and unwrapped so we know what we’re getting,” said Momi Akana, Keiki O Ka ‘Aina executive director.

That goes for all three malls celebrating Laulima Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday — Windward, Kahala Mall and the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center on Maui.

At Windward Mall, where you’ll find the Gingerbread Ohana fest, you’ll also find hula halau and musicians including Kapena, plus KHON2’s Living 808 team of Tannya Joaquin, John Veneri and Mikey Monis from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Followed by Gina Mangieri and Lauren Day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

At Kahala Mall you’ll find hip hop dancing, music and hula halau, plus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. our KHON2 Wake Up 2Day team of Kristine Uyeno, Ross Shimabuku and Dallis Ontiveros, followed from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. by Justin Cruz and Brigette Namata.

And at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center on Maui, you’ll find a day filled with music and entertainment and volunteers to receive your items.

