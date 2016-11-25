Laulima: Daughter battles cancer as mom recovers from hepatitis A

A woman who contracted hepatitis A was on the road to recovery when she found out her one-year-old daughter had cancer.

She’ll likely be in the hospital for her birthday and the holidays.

When Mom and Dad took her to the doctor in August, blood tests confirmed an aggressive form of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

Their daughter started chemotherapy right away, but then she caught a cold and respiratory virus, which led to respiratory failure. Doctors put her on an artificial lung machine, so her lungs could rest and recover while going through other treatments, including plasma exchange and dialysis.

Mom planned to return to work once she recovered from hepatitis A, but now she’s with her daughter, so Dad is the only source of income. They live with Dad’s family and say they’re holding up with the help of family and friends.

The concern is medical expenses, beyond what insurance can provide. Yet all they want for Christmas is for their baby to be happy and healthy again.

There’s one update to be thankful for. Mom and Dad say their daughter’s kidneys are starting to work again, so she can get off dialysis.

In the hospital, their daughter has loved playing tea party, and she likes Minions, Disney princesses, and her favorite Peppa Pig.

We can help Mom and Dad too, with a gas gift card to help with countless trips to the hospital and a grocery store gift card for snacks and food on the run.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-265.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.