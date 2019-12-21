Laulima: Dad was laid off for a while

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This Laulima family is getting back on their feet after a scare and having to find a place to live.

This family is settling in to a home after some major setbacks.

Dad was laid off for a while so mom, dad and their 7-year old boy and one year old son who suffers from asthma shared a room in the home of a relative.

Mom was pregnant and having complications and their baby girl was born premature and underweight, spending weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit.

After their baby could go home, their family was asked to find somewhere else to live.

They’ve finally found a place but could use some help with the basics like cleaning supplies, grocery gift cards.

Everyone could use clothing, shoes and toiletries.

The baby would also benefit from a tummy time play mat or Bumbo.

A potty training seat and high chair for their one-year old.

A belt for their 7 year old.

We’re happy to say dad recently found work and could use work boots and flooring knee pads.

In the spirit of Laulima, let’s help this family as they get back on their feet and make this holiday season much brighter for them.