Laulima: Couple expecting twin boys

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beginning on Monday, Nov. 23, KHON2 will begin the Laulima Giving Program.

Opportunities to help those less fortunate during this holiday season. These are individuals and families who find themselves in that gap, of not qualifying for much or any assistance but not making enough to get by.

This Laulima family is a family of four, soon to be six.

This couple is hardworking and happily expecting twin boys next month.

But, they’ve also been helping to care for mom’s two nephews because their family was homeless and living out of a van.

Mom has legally adopted the boys and now they’re thriving in a place they call home.

The older boy, 11-years-old, is always looking after his younger brother, and he likes to cook and fish. Fishing gear would be wonderful for him.

His younger brother is 7-years-old and very energetic. He would love toys, and anything pokemon.

Both could use clothing and shoes.

Mom and dad enjoys the beach, fishing, BBQing.

Mom is now a stay-at-home mom, watching after the boys and preparing for two more, while dad works out of the home. Mom says the family could use bath towels, but would be grateful for anything.

Dad would be grateful for anything as well, but he does love fishing too.

For their twin boys arriving next month, newborn items like clothing, bottles, pacifiers, swaddling blankets and the like would be helpful.

In the spirit of Laulima, let’s help this family and make this holiday season much brighter for them.