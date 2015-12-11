Laulima: Caring family of 5 takes in two nephews

Today’s Laulima family holds marriage, giving, compassion and perseverance as some of its core values, and they have been tested.

Two years ago, Mom and Dad, who have three children of their own, ages 2 to 8, were asked to take in Dad’s two nephews. Mom and Dad said yes and are trying to adopt them, but the adjustment hasn’t been easy financially, and for the children.

But they are finding their way, making that transition and doing well.

Dad works long hours, six days a week. Mom is a hard-working stay-at-home mom.

Mom could use the basics like paper towels, laundry detergent, and toiletries. For Dad, supermarket gift cards would be appreciated, from Costco or Foodland.

Their 8-year-old daughter could use softball shoes (size 1) and pants (sizes 6/7) and a Sports Authority gift card to purchase her uniform. She likes drawing, so art supplies would be nice, and mermaids.

Their 8- and 6-year-old sons could use football shoes (sizes 3/4), a football, and a Sports Authority gift card also to buy a uniform. Their 8-year-old also likes boogie boarding and fishing, while their six-year-old likes to read and play with Legos.

Their 4-year-old daughter loves the water park so a pass to Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii would send her over the moon. She also likes to draw, plus mermaids and Disney’s “Frozen.” She wears size 5 clothes, and shoes sizes 11/12.

The family could use a boogie board for their 2-year-old son and other beach items, and he would love construction truck toys and blocks. He wears 4T shirts, 3T pants and shorts, and shoes sizes 8/9.

Mom and Dad try to teach their children the joy of giving and so, in the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, let’s give to this family that exemplifies the spirit of Laulima and help their holidays shine a little brighter.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-171.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.