Laulima: Cancer survivor requests help for patients undergoing aggressive treatments

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

Today’s request for help is from a caseworker who usually helps families or individuals in need.

She is a cancer survivor, and she’s asking for support of other women who are going through what she went through: cancer treatment at Kapiolani Women’s Cancer Center.

She says the women range in age from early 20s to late 70s. The stage of cancer and types of cancer vary, but the majority are battling breast cancer and they’re receiving aggressive treatment: chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, and physical therapy.

The levels of treatment also vary, but she says the side effects are similar: fatigue, body aches and pains, nausea, vomiting, insomnia, loss of hair, mouth sores, skin rash, and headaches.

She says lack of self-esteem and depression are very common, especially around the holidays, and there is often a financial hardship as many can’t work for extended periods of time, so they have less income but major medical bills.

How can you help? She says gas cards can help the women get to their doctor and treatment appointments. Grocery store gift cards would be of great support, plus other comfort items that help during and after treatment: body lotion, socks, lip balm, reusable water bottles, hand sanitizer, neck pillows, blankets and cough drops, all of which Laulima will make sure will get to Kapiolani and the women fighting this battle.

Speaking from her experience, this caseworker says the women would be very appreciative and any gift would surely make them smile.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-368.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.