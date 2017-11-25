Laulima: Cancer recurrence hits family with emotional stress, mounting bills

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

A recurrence of cancer has sent a local family reeling, and in need of some extra help this holiday season.

When Mom was pregnant with her first child, she was diagnosed with stage 2 thyroid cancer.

Three months after she gave birth, Mom underwent surgery to remove the cancer then chemotherapy.

She was cancer free for three years, had another baby, and just this year, the cancer came back.

While undergoing treatment, Mom is now working 32 hours a week. Her husband works full-time and is going to school to get his master’s degree.

With mounting medical bills and living expenses, this holiday season is marked by emotional and financial stress, but we can help.

Their 4-year-old son could use T-shirts and shorts (size 4T). They say their 1-year-old son gets his brother’s hand-me-downs, so he doesn’t need clothes, but diapers (size 6) would be helpful.

Dad could use school supplies like composition books, pencils, notebooks, and binders.

Mom could use a gas card or groceries and some new clothes (size XL, shorts size 16) would be nice.

For grandma, she’s a breast cancer survivor who finds knee-length muumuus most comfortable (size small).

This family works hard and is humble, not requesting much when asked.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-348.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.