HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mom and dad say that when their son was born two years ago, they knew something wasn’t right.

After months of testing, he was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Sotos syndrome or cerebral gigantism. It’s characterized by excessive physical growth in a child’s first few years and also, usually, delayed motor, cognitive and social development, muscle weakness and speech impairments.

All of this could improve as he gets older, but for now, he needs a lot of physical therapy and special equipment that insurance doesn’t cover.

Mom stays home with him while dad works.

For their son, fine motor and gross motor toys, plus books, would very much be appreciated.

Mom and dad could use gas cards and gift cards to places like Costco, Target and Walmart for basic needs.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help this family have a brighter holiday season.

If you’d like to help, please go to our website khon2.Com, click on local, then Laulima and look for ‘ohana code B2246. Thank you.