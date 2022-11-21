HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four boys, ages one, four, five and twelve, just recently lost their mother to pancreatic cancer and their father abandoned them.

Their aunt just recently took them in.

The aunt, who doesn’t have children of her own, said they’re doing better but she couldn’t have planned for the unexpected financial strain.

She doesn’t want anything for herself but said baby wipes for the youngest and help getting gifts for the boys would be appreciated. Any age-appropriate toys and for the 12-year-old, a bicycle would be amazing.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help brighten the lives and this holiday season for brothers who have gone through such great loss.

To help this family, click Laulima above then fill out the Laulima Sponsor form, under question #2 click Yes and enter the ‘ohana code H2277 in question #3.