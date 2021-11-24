Laulima: Abandoned young single mom of one child needs your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family was abandoned and mom needs help. Kathy Muneno has her story.

The husband and father abandoned his 23-year old wife and their two-year-old son….left with the car and money.



Mom had been going to college on a student loan and grants, but now she’s been forced to use some of that money for her and her son to live on, plus what she’s been able to get from government subsidies. She’s been diagnosed with depression and anxiety.



Luckily she just found an online teaching job. And she’s pushing forward to get her bachelor’s degree in biology, determined to be able to provide a better life for her and her son.



Her son needs clothes, shoes and diapers. And, it wasn’t asked for, but we think receiving toys would make him happy.



When we asked mom what could help her the most right now, she said an older used car would be extremely helpful, also office and school supplies and grocery gift cards.



What would also be nice for mother and son, is a bicycle and keiki trailer that attaches to the bike.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together let’s help this mother who’s doing all she can to persevere and let’s put a smile on her son’s face this holiday season.



If you’d like to help, please go to our website khon2.com, click on “local,” then “laulima” and look for code H-2119. And thank you.