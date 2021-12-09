Laulima: A young mom of one child needs your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family was just getting started when tragedy struck. We’re hoping you can help them. Kathy Muneno has their story.

Mom and dad, both 22 years old, recently got married, and five months ago had a baby boy. Dad worked full time and mom stayed home to care for their baby.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Then just last month, mom and dad said good night and “I love you” to each other, and in his sleep, dad passed away.

In the midst of her immense grief, mom is caring for their son, has to find a job and a daycare for their baby.

Her little boy could use diapers, clothes, and age-appropriate toys.

Mom could use clothes and food and gas gift cards.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together let’s help this young mother and her baby get through this extremely difficult time.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

If you’d like to help, please click on the link above, then Laulima and look for code H2159.