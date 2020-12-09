Laulima: A young girl fighting her own battle

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family includes a young girl who, as the pandemic started, began fighting her own battle.

In January of this year, Hailey-Rayne in 6th grade, had stomach pains so bad she went to the emergency room.

They found out it wasn’t just a mass, it was a tumor on her ovary. She was then admitted into Kapiolani Medical Center. Surgery to remove the tumor revealed that she had stage II of a rare form of Ovarian Cancer.

Her family could all be with her in the beginning, but then the pandemic hit. Only her mom and grandmother were allowed.

Hailey would like warm socks, slime or other things 7th graders might like, in addition to a hydro flask and chemo caps.

Her 9-year-old sister loves LOL Surprise toys. Her 7-year-old sister Scruff-A-Luvs and baby toys for her one-year-old brother.

It would be nice to treat Hailey’s mother to some self-care products. She could use laundry detergent and groceries.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help this family to find some joy in this holiday season. Their Laulima ‘ohana code is H672.