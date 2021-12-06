Laulima: A single mom caring for a child with serious health issues needs your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A single mother already caring for a child with serious health issues, also began this year caring for her father who received a dire diagnosis. Kathy Mueno has more on today’s Laulima family.

This mother is giving so much, by taking on so much, physically and emotionally, because of love.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

She has a 16-year-old daughter, and four years ago she gave birth to another girl who was more than three months premature. Shortly after her birth, she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, suffered from involuntary muscle contractions, seizures and she has a shunt or tube in her brain to drain fluids from her body. She needs round-the-clock care, which mom provides, thereby unable to have a paying job.

Then, in January of this year, her father was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and in June, they found out it had spread to his brain.

Mom is the sole caregiver for her daughters and her father. She tries to exercise or take walks with her daughters. But we think you would agree that this family could use some extra care this holiday season with a Christmas tree, decorations and presents.

They could all use clothes and shoes. But also, gift cards to Jeans Wearhouse and Cookie Corner would make her 16 year old very happy.

For her four-year-old, dolls, flashcards and educational toys

For her father who is 73 years old, pillows, bedding, and massage oils would be helpful.

And for mom, she could use a mattress, household cleaning items, and toiletries.

We also know that gas, Target and Macy’s gift cards would be greatly appreciated.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together we can provide this family some relief, support and warmth thru the holidays. If you’d like to help, please click on the link above, then Laulima and look for code B2122.