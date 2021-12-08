Laulima: A recent widow of four children needs your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family is a tragic reminder that we are not out of the woods with COVID just yet. Kathy Muneno has their story.

This mom and dad got married when mom was 22 years old. They raised four children together. “Less than two months ago,” dad contracted covid, was hospitalized and on a ventilator in ICU for about three weeks.

Mom received daily updates from the nurses and doctors and their family did zoom calls with him nearly every day, getting to at least see him and hope for signs of movement. Finally, he got off the ventilator, a few days later got off a feeding tube, moved out of ICU and received physical and speech therapy.

But within four days of being discharged, he was back in the hospital, in ICU. He passed away due to heart failure.

Mom says helping others was dad’s second nature. Now mom and her grieving college-age children could use our help, especially with funeral expenses and medical bills still coming in.

They could also use help with food, household cleaning items, gas gift cards, clothing and toiletries.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together we can help relieve some of the stress and burden for this grieving family.