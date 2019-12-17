Laulima: a mother of three who left an abusive relationship to make a better life

Tonight’s Laulima family is a brave mother who left a dangerous situation with her three girls.

This mother and her three young daughters, a four-year-old and seven-year-old twins, are starting over. After years of domestic abuse, mom was able to leave her husband, and she and her children are safe. Though mom was not working outside the home, she has found a part-time job. But there are so many ways we can help.

They had lived in a house that was not hers, and drove a car that was not hers. Toys are not on the list, but a dresser for her four-year-old would be helpful, as would bunk beds for the twins. Grocery and gas cards would be a huge help, as well. Also, towels, a beach pop-up tent and folding chairs so they can enjoy more time together at the beach.

We can help this family and support them and bring comfort this holiday season as they begin their journey to a better life.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.