Laulima: A Maui nonprofit needs your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family is actually a new, nonprofit on Maui. It’s providing a much-needed service. But it needs your help to continue serving the community. Kathy Muneno has more.

“The Aloha Diaper Bank Maui Hub” just opened in June of this year. It provides Maui’s most vulnerable Keiki with diapers, to keep them dry and healthy. Since opening, it has provided about 200 babies with diapers.

The Aloha Diaper Bank works in partnership with Keiki O Ka ‘Aina to identify families in need, like those that Laulima helps….families that need some support to get back on their feet and focus on their children’s development and family well-being.

The Diaper Bank relies on small grants and donations to get the diapers and wipes needed for these families. And while community donations have helped the Maui Hub fill its stock, it is running low and needs are growing.

It could use diapers of all sizes, plus wipes. Or make a financial donation through Laulima and we’ll make sure it gets to our partner, the Aloha Diaper Bank Maui Hub.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, let’s help this vital service care for Maui’s Keiki in need. If you’d like to help, please click on the link above and Laulima and look for code M2157.