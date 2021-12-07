Laulima: A grandmother with three grandchildren needs your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family is a grandmother and her three grandchildren who were abandoned. Kathy Muneno has their story.

The professional who referred this family to Laulima says the boys, ages eight, 11 and 13, only knew a life of drugs and neglect.

She says both their parents used drugs and both went to rehab. Their father didn’t complete it and he no longer has contact with the boys. Their mother did finish it but has been in and out of prison and suffers from mental disorders…Child Protective Services intervened and the boys stayed with various family members, returning off and on to their mother.

The professional says mom finally gave up in 2018, couldn’t care for them anymore, and left them at a gas station. Thankfully, a family member happened to see them and called their grandmother. They’ve been with her since.

Whereas the boys were bullied and had missed so much of school, which affected their grades…they’re now getting A’s and B’s, seeing a counselor regularly and they’re thriving under their grandmother’s constant love and care.

She only hopes for gifts for her grandsons, to be able to see them happy and joyful. And she expresses her deep gratitude.

All three could use clothes and shoes. And her two older grandsons would each love a basketball. Her youngest would be overjoyed with a bike or a scooter.

And that’s it.

