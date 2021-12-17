Laulima: A family separated by the pandemic needs your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family was affected by the pandemic but not by illness. But rather a three-month trip that ended up in a two-year separation. Kathy Muneno explains.

Dad is the sole financial provider while mom stays at home with their little one. They had just celebrated their son’s first birthday when mom and son went to be with her family in Taiwan for a few months in December 2019.

Dad was to join them in February of last year, but Taiwan shut its borders because of the pandemic, then Hawai’i started shutting down. In the meantime, dad was furloughed and he moved out of their rental apartment and into his parent’s home. Only recently he was able to go back to work.

Now that covid restrictions have been loosening dad is looking forward to being reunited with his family, hopefully by the end of this year. His son is now three years old. He has found an apartment and is sharing rent with a co-worker. He’s also gathering what items he can, second-hand.

When we offered help, he didn’t ask for much. For his son, clothes, shoes and educational toys and games.

For mom, clothes, sandals, bath towels and toiletries. And for dad, clothes, shoes, slippers and socks, and pots and pans would be appreciated.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, let’s help this dad prepare for a happy reunion as he tries to get back on his feet for his family’s sake. If you’d like to help, please click the link above, then Laulima and look for code H2141.