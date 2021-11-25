Laulima: 3-generation family affected by COVID, injuries, hospital costs need your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The lives of a single senior, along with his 26-year-old daughter and 7-month-old grandchild, have all been impacted by COVID, injuries and hospital costs. Kathy Muneno has more on today’s Laulima family.

Three years ago, the single senior was forced to retire from work due to his health. It only got worse, both physically and mentally, because he did not have health insurance and could not afford the medical care and medications he needed. He was a popular local entertainer in his younger years and worked two jobs to raise his family.

He also contracted COVID-19 and needed to be hospitalized; months after, he fell at his home that he lives alone in and could not move for three days. He was finally helped when his sister stopped by and heard him calling for help.

The man went to rehab and is now back at home; however, he needs full-time care. So, his daughter and her baby moved in to help him.

She is taking on a lot as she cares for her father, is a new mother and is starting a new job after losing her previous one due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new mother could use safety items to child-proof her father’s house, as well as clothes and shoes for her baby. Disney toys and Hawaiian Language children’s books would also be nice.

For herself, she could use clothes, shoes and grocery gift cards; restaurant gift cards would be nice for takeout — to her give her a break from cooking.

Lastly, for her dad, he could use toiletries, clothes, slippers and hardware for handicap bars to install in his shower. He also said gas cards for his daughter would be helpful because she always takes him to his doctor appointments.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together we can help this three-generation family and brighten up their holiday season.

Their Laulima code is H2120.