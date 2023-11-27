HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our Laulima family for Monday, Nov. 27 was affected by the wildfires in Lāhainā.

Lāhainā is dadʻs hometown. He and his wife raised their son there. Heʻs now 20 years old and a college student.

When the wildfires swept through Lāhainā, mom happened to be on a trip to California. Their son had decided not to come home for the summer, and dad was at work. So, they were all safe.

But their home was destroyed, along with pretty much everything they owned.

Mom and dad have been staying with friends in Wailuku. Theyʻre hoping to find their own place to stay; but they’re finding out, along with everyone else, that rental prices are exceptionally high.

The good news is that dad has now been able to return to work. Still, having next to nothing means they could use help with just about everything.

The best way we can help them is through monetary donations and gift cards, especially for food and gas, since they don’t have their own space for other things.

In the spirit of Laulima, we can help this family have some relief this holiday season and on their long road ahead.

If youʻd like to help, please use the code M230012-3.