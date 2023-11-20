Every year, Keiki ‘o ka ‘Aina and KHON2 partner for the Laulima Giving Program. Our main push is during the holidays. But it actually helps families and individuals year-round.

We will be sharing many stories of needs in the coming weeks and how you can help.

Our first family is from Lahaina.

Like so many, this family of seven lost all their belongings in the Lahaina fire. But for them, that included equipment for their 14-year-old daughter with cerebral palsy–aides and adaptive equipment like a tricycle bike and a trexorobotic walker that help her mobility and independence. She also needs therapies and much of this is not covered by the family’s health insurance.

In addition, because of the fire, mom and dad both lost their jobs and their five children are now home schooled, so age and grade-appropriate workbooks would be greatly appreciated.

The oldest is 16 years old and she loves sports.

For their 14-year-old with cerebral palsy? Those devices are needs. The wants are sensory tools and moving or vibrational toys.

Their 12-year-old son would love a new bike that folds, like the one he lost in the fire.

Their 8-year-old daughter wants a pink scooter, drawing books and colored pencils and dolls.

Their 4-year-old daughter would love a pink bicycle and helmet and fun books to read.

The entire family could use toiletries and clothing, including some nice new clothes for church. Mom and dad would very much appreciate grocery, gas and Home Depot or Lowe’s gift cards and we feel a nice out for the two of them would be wonderful.

For the entire family, maybe movie tickets or tickets to the Maui Ocean Center.

In the spirit of laulima, we can help this family with their basic needs and special needs.

Visit the Laulima Giving Program’s website and look for family code M230038 to help make their healing journey a little brighter this holiday season.