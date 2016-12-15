KHON2’s Laulima telethon raises $57,000 for local families in 2016

KHON2’s Laulima telethon on Wednesday was a huge success thanks to viewers’ generosity.

Volunteers arrived at the newsroom early this morning to man the phone lines during our morning news. They returned in the afternoon for the final push during the evening newscasts.

The grand total raised about $57,000 which is much more than last year.

“Best year ever! Thank you so much to everyone. It far exceeded our expectations. People were calling in. We’re trying to give other wonderful incentives to people that donate, and nobody wants them. They said donate it to someone who needs it. What a great year! I mean the outpouring of aloha was so wonderful,” said Keiki O Ka Aina Family Learning Center’s Momi Akana.

Organizers say they saw a big outpouring of donations from folks on the neighbor islands.

The money raised will go towards helping local families in need this holiday season.