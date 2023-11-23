HONOLULU (KHON2) — On this Thanksgiving, we want to introduce you to a Laulima family back on Kauai after a tumultuous year. They had to leave their home island for a while, until it was safe to return.

Mom is 28 years old and she has a three-year old son. They had to move several times this past year, in order to escape an unsafe situation for both of them, even moved to another island.

Thanks to the understanding and kindness of Momʻs employer, she was able to keep her job, and continue to pay rent for their place on Kauai.

They just recently were able to move back home, but now she needs to find permanent childcare for her son so she can go to work. There is no other caregiver, though Momʻs father flew to Hawaii to help temporarily. She is also applying for grants or scholarships for her son.

Her three-year old loves the beach, trucks and to read. So he could use childrenʻs books, plus clothes and shoes would be very helpful.

For Mom, gas cards, Walmart or Target Gift cards, and a toy storage organizer would be nice.

In the spirit of Laulima, we can support this families path back to normalcy and help Mom and son have a happy holiday season.

Visit the Laulima Giving Program’s website and look for family code K2300283 to help make their healing journey a little brighter this holiday season.