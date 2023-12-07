HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Laulima family for Thursday, Dec. 7 is on Kauaʻi and finally are reunited.

This mother is only 28 years old and trying hard to break a cycle. She became addicted to drugs as a minor growing up in various foster homes and each of her four young children had been in separate homes as well.

But mom has been through treatment programs and for the first time has custody of all of her children at the same time. Theyʻre aged 8 months to 9 years old. Sheʻs enrolled in parenting classes and now community college as well.

All her children could use clothing and footwear.

Her nine-year old son loves the outdoors – fishing, skateboarding and dirt biking.

Her eight-year old daughter enjoys making her own jewelry with beads and she likes dresses and pretty accessories.

Her three-year old daughter would love water toys, coloring supplies, books , riding toys, and needs pull-ups.

Her eight-month old son could use a bouncer, age appropriate books and toys, plus diapers and wipes.

Mom could use school supplies, a first aid kit, toiletries, cleaning supplies, gas and target or walmart gift cards.

In the spirit of laulima, our many hands working together, we can help this young mother build a better life for herself and her children.

If youʻd like to help, please click here and look for code K230053-6.

If you do not live on KauaʻI but want to help, we ask that you donate gift cards or make a monetary donation for them.