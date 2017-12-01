Join KHON2 for Laulima Day 2017

KHON2’s Laulima Day 2017 will take place Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Many of our KHON2 ohana will be at shopping centers on three islands, collecting donations and getting you in the Christmas spirit with live entertainment.

On Maui, the Queen Kaahumanu Center is always buzzing with excitement and generosity on Laulima Day. Our Take2 hosts, Kristine Uyeno and Kelly Simek, will be there accepting donations and ushering in a full slate of entertainment including Damien Awai, 808 Vibes Maui, and much more.

On Hawaii island, Laulima Day is always at Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo. That’s where you’ll find Jai Cunningham as well as Taiko, karate, and music including the Waiakea Intermediate School Ukulele ensemble.

On Oahu, our Living 808 hosts, Trini Kaopuiki and John Veneri, will take over Ala Moana Center Stage with a day of fun and excitement. Among the lineup, the Hawaii Youth Chorus, Manoa DNA, Drill Team Hawaii, and Hula Hui O Kapunahala to name a few.

At Windward Mall, Justin Cruz will be there from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Howard Dashefsky and Marisa Yamane from 1 to 4 p.m. You’ll also see hula, dancing, and musicians including the U.S. Army Band.

At Ka Makana Alii, Manolo Morales will be there from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., then Ron Mizutani and Chris Latronic from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be zumba, hula, the Honolulu Broadway Babies, and more.

We’ll also have a drop-off site only at Na Lama Kukui on N. Nimitz Highway.

We hope you’ll stop by one of these locations with new, unwrapped gifts or monetary donations, to help Hawaii’s families in need this holiday season.