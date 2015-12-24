Iolani third-graders spread Christmas cheer with Laulima

Dozens of children will have a brighter Christmas this week, thanks to generous third-graders at Iolani School.

KHON2 was there as they wrapped toys and other gifts to donate through our Laulima Giving Program.

Many had good reasons to give.

“They are less fortunate than us, so I feel good to give them because then they can feel what we get every year,” said Tre Chikamori.

“I feel good because I get the chance to give presents to people who are in need, so like they are happy,” said Katherine Tsuzaki.

“I like thinking about them being happy and joyful,” said Logan Lee.

“It made me feel like I’m going to be like a Santa, because I like helping people and I like giving it to them too,” said Katelynn Nishita.

The Laulima Giving Program helps more than a thousand individuals every year, and it couldn’t be done without your help.

Thank you again for supporting Laulima’s mission this holiday season.