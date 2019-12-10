Homeless mom of 13-month-old girl trying to get back on her feet

This Laulima family lost their home. Now mom is trying to get back on her feet.

Mom is a single mother to a 13-month-old girl. Mom lost her rental housing assistance, they were homeless but are now staying with a member of her church as she tries to regain that housing benefit.

When they lost their home, mom got rid of most of their belongings, with nowhere to put them.

Mom hopes to someday get her college degree. For now she’s working hard at a Parents as Teachers program, finding playgroups and parenting classes.

She shares custody with her child’s father but no financial support.

Her little girl could use clothes, and her mom would love if sh could have just a few educational toys, books and music.

Mom says she could use pants and skirts.

In the spirit of Laulima, let’s help mom get back on her feet and get back to providing a safe and happy home for her daughter. Let’s bring some joy to both this holiday season.