Homeless family of four on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) - KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we'll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

Today's Laulima family recently moved to family land on the Island of Hawaii. No home, just the land.

Two years ago, Mom was in a car accident, injuring her spine and leaving her unable to work.

She and the stepfather to her three children became homeless on Oahu and just this year moved to Hawaii on land owned by her mother. But there is no home or structures on the property, just tarps and tents, no water or electricity.

On top of that, their car broke down. Dad walks to whatever work he can find as a handyman. He'd walk a dozen miles if he had to. There's also no school bus service in the area, so the children walk three miles to school every day.

When asked, their wishes are few. In fact their twin 5-year-old girls didn't ask for anything, but they both love unicorns, magic, and fairies.

Their 4-year-old son loves Paw Patrol, Spiderman, trucks, and dinosaurs. Mom and Stepdad hope to get their car fixed and could use a non-fabric wagon to help haul water that they use for cooking, washing dishes, and handwashing clothes.

In the spirit of Laulima, together we can help this family who is happy with what they do have, to have a little more, including something as basic as fresh water and help bring smiles to their children this holiday season. To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-100.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.