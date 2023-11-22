HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our Laulima family for Wednesday, Nov. 22 is on the island of HawaiʻI.

Theyʻre a family of five going through a particularly difficult time.

This family consists of a single mother and her four children, ranging in age from four-months to 16 years old. To protect her children she recently left an abusive relationship.

She is struggling financially though, because there’s no support from her childrens father.

Add to that, she was in a devastating accident; she was hit by a drunk driver.

Sheʻs grateful to be alive; but her car was totaled, making it difficult to go out for groceries and diapers.

While she wants to return to work, she needs reliable transportation. It needs to be “cheap” and reliable; otherwise, she won’t have enough money to pay rent.

Her mother drives over from Hilo to Kona twice a month to watch her two youngest children while she borrows mom’s car to run those errands.

Her 16-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter could use some new clothes and shoes. Also, her son could use a new backpack, earbuds and phone charger.

her two-year-old son and four-month-old daughter could both use small learning toys, clothes, shoes and diapers.

Mom could use that old reliable car; but we know she could also use toiletries, basic household items like cleaning supplies, blankets, towels and detergent or grocery cards.

Their caseworker respectfully asks, if possible, for a nice dinner or fun night out for them.

In the spirit of Laulima, we can help this family through this difficult time and give them something extra to smile about this holiday season.

If you would like to help, go to KHON2.com, click on Laulima and look for code b230032-5.

If you do not live on the island of Hawaiʻi and would like to help this family, you may provide a monetary donation or gift card.