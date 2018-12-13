Grandparents caring for grandchildren could use groceries, clothes, rice cooker

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

A local couple caring for grandchildren is going through some struggles.

The grandparents adopted the keiki, but could use a helping hand.

This grandmother and grandfather adopted their two grandchildren early on, after the children’s mother passed away and their father couldn’t care for them.

Their grandmother is the primary provider cleaning homes, but their grandfather also works, having come out of retirement to help make ends meet.

But right now, he’s battling pneumonia.

The children, a 15-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy, appreciate all their grandparents do for them and have the kindest hearts.

Gift cards for groceries and clothing would help all of them, but their granddaughter could use a sweater jacket and their grandson T-shirts.

Grandmother had to be pressed for anything she’d like or need for herself, and she finally said a three-cup rice cooker.

By the way, we also heard they’re looking for an affordable two-bedroom home to rent in the Kapalama area.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-496.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.