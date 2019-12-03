Grandmother and her three grandchildren could use your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family is a grandmother and her three grandchildren.

The children have had a life of turmoil, but are now with their grandmother and are on the road to stability and constant care.

Three siblings, 11, 13 and 15-years-old, have lived with no father, abuse by a family member, and a mother who is in trouble with the law.

They were placed in temporary custody of the state.

Their grandmother fought hard and early this year gained fostering rights, and is now providing them with more stable and loving living conditions.

But still, the children are having a hard time because of their experiences.

They are getting help with a social worker, and individual and group therapy.

Grandma hopes this transition period will lead to healing and a healthier life for her grandchildren.

The professional who referred them says therapeutic activities and lessons would help this family, such as tutoring, surf and horseback riding lessons, memberships to family facilities like YMCA, Bishop Museum, and a nice family dinner would be a treat for the holidays.

The 11-year old granddaughter, and 13 and 15 year old grandsons, could use warmer clothes now that temperatures are cooling, and each could use a program that provides mentors.

Grandma didn’t want to ask for anything for herself but she finally broke down and said she needs help with her yard that’s overgrown.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-503

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.