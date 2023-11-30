HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Laulima Giving Program is a part of the 2023 Gingerbread ‘Ohana Fest on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Keiki O Ka ‘Āina is hosting their this annual event in Center Court!

The Gingerbread ‘Ohana Fest is a community organized fundraiser event that supports the Laulima Giving Program. And with your help, Laulima can provide a brighter Christmas to deserving families.

Click here for details on how to participate in the Gingerbread ‘Ohana Fest on Saturday.

This is what the schedule of events for the day looks like:

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. there will be the Haumāna & Kūpuna Gingerbread Warriors Challenge.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be photos with the Gingerbread Man.

At 1 p.m. the Haumāna & Kūpuna Gingerbread Warriors Challenge Awards will take place.

“Mahalo Nui for your support of the Laulima Giving Program and for providing a Merry Christmas for Hawaii’s families,” said a spokesperson for the event.

The Center Stage entertainment schedule will be providing lots of fun for the whole ‘ohana: