Generous family loses everything in house fire

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

A woman who is always helping others is in need of a little extra help this holiday season after a fire took most of her belongings.

Mom is a single, working mother who, despite living on a tight budget, has taken in the homeless and ill and volunteers tirelessly, in service to others and her church.

In fact, she had contacted Laulima to see about donations for a senior Christmas drive at her church, which she was coordinating. It was a Sunday, and she left a message.

When the Laulima Giving Program called her the next day, on Monday, she said she couldn’t talk because her house was on fire and she was rushing home.

She found her son, daughter, son-in-law, and 1-month-old granddaughter standing outside safe, but the fire caused $400,000 in damage, including most of their belongings.

Mom and her 22-year-old son lost all their clothes, photos, jewelry, and precious keepsakes. Both she and her son could use any clothing, especially work clothes.

Her daughter and son-in-law could use grocery gift certificates. For their baby, a crib and mattress, plus diapers and any other baby goods.

The family could use household goods and small appliances, a bed, and really most any type of furniture.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-497.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.