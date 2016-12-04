For the Kahaluu Elementary ukulele band, Laulima Day of giving was a day of healing

Every first Saturday of December is Laulima Day. It gives the public a chance to give to families in need this holiday season by donating to KHON2’s Laulima Giving Program at malls across the state.

Laulima Day is a fun-filled time featuring free entertainment for shoppers and potential donors.

And for one group of performers, it was in the giving of their talents that they were healing from a devastating loss.

The Kahaluu Elementary School Ukulele Band performed at the Windward Mall on Saturday.

“Every year, we choose to do this because we want to make sure we serve the community in any way that we can,” said ukulele kumu Darling Kukahiko, “so we’ve been doing this for nine years and it’s our pleasure we always get blessed by doing this.”

It’s always been Darling and her late husband Uncle Eldean, teaching 4th to 6th graders and leading the band, with the vision of an ukulele in every home.

“It wasn’t just about playing music, it was life, and their love and their heart came through everything,” said Kahaluu Elementary teacher Lisa Nagatoshi. “I’ve seen children grow and learn and I’ve seen them change emotionally. They have a greater value of their life and what they need to do in school.”

Students also shared what the ukulele kumus meant to them.

“He meant family to me and I miss him a lot,” said Trisha Keliikoa-Comer, “and to me, he felt like a father because he was always there for me.”

Eldean Kukahiko passed away unexpectedly in October. “The first day we heard about him, we didn’t take it very good,” said Marie Shimizu. “We cried all day long for him.”

But still, they wanted to play on Laulima Day. “It feels different,” added Marie. “It feels like we’re playing for him even though he’s not here. We should represent him well.”

“We do this to show love to people and we just do it for fun because we love to play ukulele,” Trisha said.

Each band member holds an ukulele that, after three years, as 6th graders, they get to keep.

They, like all our Laulima entertainers Saturday gave, as a thanks to those who were giving — in Hilo with Kelly Simek; in Kahului, Maui with Marisa Yamane; at Kamakana Alii with Kristine Uyeno and Ron Mizutani; at Ala Moana Center with Trini Kaopuiki, McKenna Maduli, Jai Cunningham and Manolo Morales; and at Windward Mall with Justin Cruz and Gina Mangieri.

And the giving did not end on Laulima Day Saturday. KHON2 will open up their phone lines on Wednesday, December 14, to accept donations.

Please call (808) 591-6336 to make a donation and help a less-fortunate family have a brighter Christmas.

Phone lines will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., then again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To find out more, click here.