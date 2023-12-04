HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Laulima family for Monday, Dec. 4 is a husband and wife who have been together for more than five decades.

This husband and wife were high school sweethearts, together since they were 15 years old, married at 20 and been married in love for 48 years now and now retired.

In January 2023, he fell ill. In April a biopsy showed stage 3 lung cancer. In August, he went through two weeks of radiation; but tests showed the cancer progressed to stage four, terminal cancer.

Still, he chose to fight; and in September he had surgery to install a port for chemotherapy treatments, which he is going through.

They have always been independent, taken care of their bills, including rent. But the medical bills are piling up.

This is how we can help.

They would appreciate soft foods, house slippers, bath and kitchen towels, a bed spread, water bottle, twin fitted sheets for his recliner, adult coloring books and gel pens and anything milk chocolate but no nuts.

Gas or times supermarket gift cards would be a big help too.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together. Letʻs help this beautiful couple through this most difficult time of their lives.

If youʻd like to help, please click here and look for code H230017-2.

This couple is on Oʻahu. If you live on another island but want to help, we ask that you donate gift cards or make a monetary donation for them.