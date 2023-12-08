HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Laulima family for Friday, Dec. 8 has overcome many challenges but are finally on their way to getting back on their feet; and at this time of year especially, we can help.

Two years ago, this family of seven was homeless. Mom and dad were struggling with substance abuse and their children were placed in foster care. Their youngest was two at the time.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The court ordered both to seek substance abuse treatment. Mom completed two programs and was reunified with her children. Dad completed his treatment and joined them. Both continue to do well and the family is no longer homeless.

Mom has a job and so did dad, but he had to quit because he was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome which causes an abnormal heartbeat. So, he is a stay-at-home dad.

All five of their children could use clothing and shoes.

Their oldest is actually 19 years old and on a sports scholarship in college, but she could use some toiletries.

Their 15-year-old daughter loves make-up, softball and going to the beach.

Their 11-year-old son could use sports equipment for baseball, football and basketball.

Their nine-year-old son loves the sports his older brother loves.

Their four-year-old would enjoy any kind of age-appropriate toys.

Mom and dad could use help with grocery or gas gift cards.

In the spirit of laulima, our many hands working together, we can help this family who are finally back together again and making strides for a better life.

If youʻd like to help, please click here and look for code B230062-6. This family is on the island of Hawaiʻi.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

If you live on another island but want to help, we ask that you donate gift cards or make a monetary donation for them.