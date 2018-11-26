KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we'll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

Today's Laulima family lives on Maui and a bit of recent good news has actually turned into a mixed blessing.

As children, Mom and Dad were both raised by their grandparents because of drug and alcohol abuse in their families.

But they found each other, moved from Oahu to Maui, and had two daughters, a 3-year-old who has autism, and a 5-year-old.

Dad recently earned a promotion at work, but here's the thing. With the slight increase in pay, they've lost some of their benefits.

Mom has started working part-time to help and goes to community college to eventually get a better job.

So they're getting there, but we can help make this holiday season brighter and a little bit easier for them.

Both children love books, Disney's Vampirina, Puppy Dog Pals and princesses, and could use clothes (sizes 8-10 and 2T-3T).

Their 5-year-old daughter could also use a twin bed. Their 3-year-old could use sensory learning tools like stringing beads and textured toys.

Dad could use a grooming kit, hair clippers, and would love a date night with Mom.

As for Mom, she'd like a dinner out with the whole family and could use pots and pans, laundry soap, groceries, and toiletries for all of them.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-444.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.