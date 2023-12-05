HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Laulima family for Tuesday, Dec. 5 saw their son have a very difficult beginning and now, 12 years later, two new diagnoses.

Mom and dad have two young boys, ages 10 and 12.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Their 12-year-old was born by emergency c-section. It was past his due date, and he had stopped moving, no heartbeat. He was resuscitated; and after a long stay in intensive care, doctors said he would always be considered “Fragile”.

There have been doctor visits, surgeries and financial strains; but they were getting through.

And now heʻs been diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy. He has many seizures, but laughs through each one. He has a feeding tube and is wheelchair-bound, though he prefers being held. His parents call him a miracle child. And this miracle child loves toys with lights.

His younger brother is energetic and compassionate, always looking to help his brother. He loves football, basketball, hula, water polo and the movies. He would love fishing gear too. They could also use help with tuition for summer camp for him.

Mom and dad could use gas cards and gift cards to costco, target and a supermarket.

In the spirit of laulima, our many hands working together, we can help ease the strain for this family, especially during the holidays.

If youʻd like to help, please click here and look for code H230071-4.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

This family is on Oʻahu, if you live on another island but want to help, we ask that you donate gift cards or make a monetary donation for them.